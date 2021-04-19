Monday, April 19, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan disc jockey, DJ Joe Mfalme, has landed a lucrative job with an international radio station that is based in the United States of America.

Joe Mfalme was fired from Homeboyz Radio together with Shaffie Weru and Neville for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women on live radio.

Homeboyz Radio management was forced to fire Mfalme and his co-hosts after EABL paused advertising on the station, following a public uproar.

Mfalme took to Twitter and shared good news with his fans after he landed a new job at Sway’s Universe International Station, an American-owned music and lifestyle radio station.

Joe Mfalme will be hosting a morning show dubbed SwayInTheMorning, where he will be playing Kenyan and African hip-hop.

This is what he tweeted after landing the job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST