Friday, April 9, 2021 – Barely a day after a secret night meeting between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, details have emerged to suggest that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have been aware of the meeting and may as well have been the one who sent Oparanya to smoothen things with Ruto.

The DP was accompanied by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and his former Sports counterpart Rashid Echesa.

After the meeting, Governor Oparanya hinted that the DP wanted them to form an alliance, predicting that both the United Democratic Party (UDA) and ODM could work together in the future.

“It was a chance meeting.”

“Being a politician, the DP asked if we can work together and I told him that such a decision had to be made by the party,” Oparanya stated.

On his part, Echesa alleged that members of the UDA party were holding a meeting when they were joined by Oparanya.

According to Echesa, ODM Leadership was aware of the meeting and sent Oparanya to represent them.

Ruto had earlier heaped praises on Raila, saying they may team up ahead of the 2022 General Election.

