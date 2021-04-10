Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was on Friday hosted by his party leader, Raila Odinga, at his Karen home, just hours after meeting Deputy President William Ruto.

The meeting at Raila’s home allowed Mr. Oparanya to brief his boss about his Wednesday meeting with Dr. Ruto.

According to the governor, the DP had proposed an alliance between the two though the significance of the proposal was not immediately clear as the parties insisted the meeting had not been planned.

Ruto, who was accompanied by former Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri and Rashid Echesa, met Mr. Oparanya at Mahali Mzuri, a camp owned by Sir Richard Branson in Olare Motorogi Conservancy, in the Maasai Mara.

Mr. Oparanya said Kenyans should not read too much into his meeting with Dr. Ruto.

“People are making the meeting look so big yet it was not even planned. It was just a coincidence and as usual, politics could not miss out because we are politicians,” Mr. Oparanya said.

Mr. Oparanya has in recent days taken an unusual stand on Mr. Raila’s pet project —the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He recently told a gathering in Kakamega that a referendum in the middle of a pandemic should not be a priority, a narrative popular with the Ruto camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST