Friday, April 9, 2021 – A media company owned by renowned Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has been mentioned in the ongoing corruption investigations as President Samia Suluhu intensifies the war on corruption.

The no-nonsense President ordered a proper audit of Government funds that were released since the year 2021 started after he assumed office.

Suluhu gave the order after it was established that funds amounting to millions of shillings had been misused by some ministries.

Part of the investigation indicated that some rogue Government officials were making huge payments without issuing any receipts to confirm the payment and giving companies tenders without making any formal contract.

Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Media that owns Wasafi TV, Wasafi Radio and Wasafi Recording Label was mentioned among the media houses that were awarded tenders worth millions of shillings without any formal contract.

The renowned Bongo singer was given a tender worth Tsh 140 Million together with other artists signed in Wasafi Recording Label to popularize tourism in Tanzania under controversial circumstances.

His radio and TV stations were also required to advertise the same events for a fee.

According to investigations by an anti-corruption agency in Tanzania, there was no formal agreement between Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Media and the tourism ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

