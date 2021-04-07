Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Bi Sandra, has confirmed that she is pregnant for her youthful husband Maysafa Abdul, popularly known as Uncle Shamte.

Rumors of Bi Sandra’s pregnancy have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now but critics have been poking holes into the pregnancy rumors because of her advanced age.

However, so many women are having babies in their 40s and 50s and Bi Sandra may soon welcome a new bundle of joy if the latest video that she posted on social media is anything to go by.

Mama Platnumz shared a short clip flaunting a baby bump while enjoying a boat ride with her husband and other people.

She zoomed in on her belly to give viewers a closer look.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

