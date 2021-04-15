Thursday, March 15, 2021 – Detectives probing the murder of KBC journalist, Betty Barasa, are having a difficult time piecing together information that may lead to the arrest of the assassins who committed the heinous murder.

Detectives hoped that the phone the assassins dropped a few meters from the deceased journalist’s house may provide crucial evidence but after forensic analysis, the phone has failed to provide any clues.

Detectives have also revealed that mobile phones belonging to Betty’s husband, Geoffrey Barasa, which were stolen during the raid, were traced to Karen, where they remained active for two days before they were switched off.

It’s believed that whoever killed Betty does not live far from her residence since the phones that were stolen by the assassins were tracked within the vicinity before they were switched off.

No arrest has been made so far more than a week after the senior journalist was murdered in cold blood.

It’s believed that the assassins involved in the murder were highly trained.

