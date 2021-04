Friday, April 9, 2021 – A South African national was presented to court yesterday and charged with conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense.

The suspect, Tshepang Godfre Siduma, was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he prepared to flee the country after obtaining $97,500 from an Australian, Kamal Nashwan, on the pretext that he would sell him 40kilograms of gold.

Tshephang is a serial gold fraudster.

See his photo.

