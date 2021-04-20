KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Ø Receiving orders for salesmen within the region as well as the distributors through the RSM, and in liaison with Credit Control authorize the release of the said orders after checking their credit worthy, and thereafter printing their invoices.

Ø When dispatching to the market, follow the FIFO (first in first out) principle unless otherwise advised by (QA) Quality assurance Dept.

Ø Reconcile the direct salesmen both for cash and stocks, and ensure no accumulation in the account.

Ø Ensure physical stocks are accounted with zero stock loss in the depot by maintaining stock dashboard and updating the Syspro system to reflect correct stock status in the depot.

Ø Returns management-vetting of returns in the depot and recommending for disposals to the RSM.

Ø Confirm payments made by salesmen from the printed bank statements.

Ø Ensure that payments are properly allocated and posted into the correct accounts as and when paid.

Ø Verify accuracy of invoices before posting to the relevant accounts.

Ø Petty cash payment and balance management in the depot. Ensure no losses.

Ø Verification of all incoming milk supply contracts forms before remitting them to the head office for account creation in the system.

Ø Reporting to the SCM on weekly and monthly basis the activities in the depot.

Ø Preparing the statements and dispatching them to various customers as and when their credit period is due/required.

Ø Verifications of the yellow copies key accounts/supermarkets as and when they are collected by the area representative/Salesman.

Ø Fueling and maintaining mileage records for all trucks within the region.

Ø Always furnishing the RSM with the updated ageing customers’ debts within the region for payment follow up purposes.

Ø Maintaining cleanliness, orderliness in the Depot store and offices

Ø Manage all staff in the Depot as well as having authority over the route drivers and salesmen.

Ø Any other assignment as may be guided and directed by the s/RSM from time to time.

Qualifications

Ø Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Accounting. A strong background in sales accounting background and data analysis and accurately interpretation would be a definite advantage.

Ø Possession of a professional Accounting qualification.

Ø Computer literate with strong competence in MS office package to include Excel, access and power point.

Ø Experience with the accounting packages to include QuickBooks, Sage, pastel & ERP

Ø Effective and impactful communication, sales negotiation, problem solving and presentation skills.

Ø Must have minimum 3 years’ experience in warehouse management/inventory management

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject “Depot Assistant” to vacancies@jantakenya.com by 24th April 2021.