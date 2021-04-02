Friday, April 2, 2021 – Before Dennis Oliech’s football career flopped; he was one of the most promising strikers in Africa.

He was nicknamed ‘The Menace’ because of his prowess on the football pitch.

He played for top football clubs in France among them Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio, where he left a mark.

The 36-year-old former international striker has taken to social media to reminisce the good old days when he was at the top of his football career.

He shared a video scoring a classic goal in 2013 when he was playing for Ajaccio, a French-based club.

This was Oliech’s first goal for the club.

Unfortunately, too much pride, booze, and women wrecked his football career.

See Video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related