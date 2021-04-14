Wednesday, 14 April 2021 – Former Harambee Stars captain, Dennis Oliech, has narrated how he spent huge amounts of money to cater for his late mother and brother’s medical bills.

Speaking in an interview, the top-rated former Kenyan-International striker revealed that he used Ksh 40 Million for his mother’s medical expenses after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Oliech even flew his mother to France for specialized treatment but she died in 2018 after a long battle with the deadly disease.

Dennis Oliech’s brother, Kevin, was later diagnosed with cancer.

Kevin had been battling the disease since 2017 before he succumbed last year around August when he was receiving treatment in Germany.

According to Oliech, he spent Ksh 80 Million for his brother’s medical expenses.

If you combine the money that he used to cater for medical expenses for both his mother and brother, it amounts to Ksh 124 Million.

