A ploy by two ladies to make a killing after stupefying an unsuspecting reveller backfired when Police disrupted their carefully laid out plan.

The two, Grace Njeri and Evelyne Esendi aged 29 & 32 years respectively, had booked a room at Village Inn guest house in Mwea East yesterday and lured their victim Daniel Gathege Maira to their trap before their evil plans were thwarted.

Earlier, the duo had been spotted leaving the room and proceeded to an ATM belonging to a leading bank, where detectives believe some transactions were made.

It is this suspicious move that attracted the attention of the CCTV controller at Nice Digital City, who immediately alerted Police Officers based at Wanguru Police station.

The officers’ quick response saved the man who was found lying on the bed unconscious and is currently receiving treatment at Comrade Mission Hospital.

As the victim continues to recuperate, the two suspects remain in custody to answer to stupefying charges.

