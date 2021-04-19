Monday, 19 April 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI concerning two shocking murder incidents that took place in Kiambu over the weekend.

In a case of a heinous murder where a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday, detectives have arrested the prime suspect, Grace Nyambura Njeri.

Njeri is reported to have stabbed her victim Peter Maina Kasera, several times on his chest, in a scuffle outside Maina’s rented house at Kwambuzi-Kiboko, within Tigoni, Kiambu County.

The scene has since been processed by CSI detectives based at DCI Headquarters, with the search for the murder weapon ongoing.

At the same time, detectives are investigating the suspected murder of yet another 32-year-old man, who was found dead by the roadside, within the same locality of Tigoni, in Muna area.

The body of the deceased; Duncan Kavucho Lugulu, was found with deep fresh wounds on the forehead and bruises on his chest, 15 minutes before the earlier incident was reported. Detectives investigating the case are working towards establishing the motive behind his death and the possibility of its relation to the first incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST