Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Citizen TV investigative reporter, Purity Mwambia, was vindicated after two suspects were caught in police attire.

A police officer and a civilian were apprehended yesterday by detectives in Changamwe, Mombasa County after they reportedly attacked and injured a policeman.

The two suspects wore police uniforms when they attacked a police constable (PC) who was dropping off two security guards from a police station.

The guards had recorded statements in a robbery case they had witnessed.

“Two people wearing police jungle uniforms flagged him down and when he stopped the two attacked him.”

“As he was trying to defend himself, he was able to recognise one of them as a police officer,” a police report reads adding that the PC incurred injuries on his right hand.

The PC reportedly called for backup from Changamwe station who helped track the two suspects.

The police officer leading the gang was apprehended while wearing a police smoke jacket and had one tear gas canister.

“He was transferred to Dadaab Police Station in 2020 but had his residence within Changamwe where his family used to stay.”

“His residence in Migadini was raided and several government items recovered.”

“All seized items were placed in custody awaiting further police action, the police report added.

According to the police, the civilian, a 29-year-old man, was dressed in a police smoke jacket too, military trousers, and a jungle hat.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, had discredited Purity Mwambia’s investigative report dubbed Guns Galore (Silaha Mtaani), terming it fictitious and fake.

The feature alleged that thugs hire guns, ammunition, and police attire from law enforcers at charges ranging between Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 200,000.

