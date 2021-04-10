Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 41-year-old man who stabbed his son to death using a kitchen knife after a domestic dispute.

Nehemiah Asiago, aged 41, has been engaging detectives in a cat and mouse game since he committed the murder.

Asiago was reportedly confronted by his son after he came home drunk without food, leading to a heated argument.

He picked a kitchen knife, stabbed his son to death, and then went into hiding.

He was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)( while he was attempting to flee the country.

The suspect had booked a flight to Qatar.

Here’s a post by DCI concerning his arrest.

