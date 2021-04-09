Friday, April 9, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are hunting five governors for alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 funds.

Last year, the government allocated millions of shillings to 47 counties to equip county hospitals to be ready to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a preliminary report by the Auditor General shows five governors from the Coast region cannot account for millions of shillings disbursed by the Treasury.

According to Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho has misappropriated Sh 177 million.

Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, on his part, has misappropriated Sh 20 million.

Taita Taveta Governor, Granton Samboja, cannot account for Sh 16 million.

Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya and his Tana River counterpart Ghodana Dhadho cannot account for Sh 20 million and 36 million respectively.

Irregularities in these five counties include awarding tenders to ineligible bidders, giving medical allowances to non-medical staff, failure to notify bidders of the tender outcome, and not inspecting purchased items.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

