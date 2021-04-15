Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan economist, Dr. David Ndii, has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as an empty head for speaking about COVID -19 vaccines.

Raila Odinga, on Thursday, said Africa and Kenya in particular, should start producing vaccines and stop relying on vaccines made by Western Nations.

Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, also said climate change is causing new lethal diseases and urged African countries to act.

“Africa producing its own vaccines in different places is a great step in the right direction. Climate Change is causing new and lethal diseases, so we need to act with speed.

“Kenya can easily be the pharmaceutical and biotechnology hub of East Africa,” Raila wrote on his Twitter page.

However, Raila Odinga’s comments have attracted huge criticism from economist David Ndii who termed him as an empty head for asking for the production of vaccines yet Africa is yet to feed its citizens.

“See the way empty heads jump onto every new bandwagon but you never hear them on the critical basics.

“The most critical health investment we need are food (1 of 5 Kenyan children is malnourished), primary health (especially pre-natal care), basic sanitation, and malaria control,” Ndii wrote about Raila Odinga.

His remarks did not go down well among the Luo Community but Ndii stuck to his guns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST