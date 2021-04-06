Tuesday, April 6, a 2021 – Oxford-trained economist, David Ndii, has claimed the country is currently broke and it is in the hands of creditors.

In a social media post, Ndii, who was reacting to the Sh 255 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to the Kenyan Government, said the country is broke and is unable to pay its debt.

Ndii said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appetite for loans has rendered the country to file for bankruptcy protection.

The economist also bashed Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) for not believing that the country is broke and compared them to someone married to a serial adulterer.

“Kenya is broke. GOK has filed for bankruptcy protection. Creditors have appointed IMF managers. KOT in denial that their beloved Jayden has shafted them and they’ve supported him all along are venting on the receiver,” Ndii wrote on his social media page.

The allegations by Ndii come at a time when the country is facing high inflation and high prices of basic commodities due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

