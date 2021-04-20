Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is a State Corporation registered under Legal Notice Number 4 of the State Corporations Act Cap 446 in January 2019 as a Level 6 Tertiary Hospital and is now operational offering specialized referral services. The Hospital is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced expertise in the following listed areas. These positions will be on full time basis.

DATA ANALYTICS OFFICER – KUTRRH/DRIEDAO/376 – 1 POST

Job Description

The position of a Data Analytics Officer exists to help coordinate and provide specialized statistical solutions to the hospital.

Responsibilities

Evaluate the statistical methods and procedures used to obtain data in order to ensure validity, applicability, efficiency, and

Plan data collection methods for specific projects, and determine the types and sizes of sample groups to be

In development-phase projects, prepare the statistical component of protocols which meet project objectives, health authority guidelines, and clinical trial methodology standards.

Develops and/or apply statistical theories, methods, and software programs such as SPSS, SAS, R or

Summarizes and interprets data into tabular and graphical formats amenable to principles of statistical inference and is responsible for the statistical component of reports describing studies, outcomes and methods

Provides specifications and directions to the clinicians/statistical

May partner in trial design and in establishing standards for clinical conduct, and the collection, management and/or reporting of

Present statistical results to non-statisticians

Exchange information of facts, statuses, ideas and issues to achieve objective, and influence decision-

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in applied Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Social Science or relevant fields from a reputable university.

Master’s degree in any of the aforementioned fields of study from a recognized institution

Qualifications in Research Methods, Statistics, Qualitative and Quantitative Research Methods

Proficient in SPSS, SAS, R or STATA

Experience in processing large data.

Experience in handling of protected patient health information

Experience in experimental design

Experience writing or updating clinical reports/documents.

Minimum of 5-year work experience in statistical field with a proven track record in statistical planning and implementation

Soft Skills Required

Technical Report writing skills

Numerical skills

Analytical skills

Data visualization skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Project Management Skills

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of any of the posts above, please apply online via: www.kutrrh.go.ke/careers OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae and Filled Application Form ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO Nairobi Kenya

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you have to attach the Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae and Filled Application Form when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 4th May 2021. Detailed job descriptions can be accessed on the Kenya University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital careers portal: www.kutrrh.go.ke/careers

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All shortlisted candidates must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including.

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

Please take note that all communication to potential candidates is specifically through official telephones/ email.

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.