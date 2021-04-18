The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.

The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Data Analytics Officer

REF/TNH/DAO/04/19

Permanent Terms

Reporting to Manager, Security Systems the successful candidate will be responsible in ensuring that the Hospital leverages and capitalizes on big data and its various applications to improve and drive the quality of health care and patient experience in line with the Hospital’s objectives.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

Apply knowledge of data, data structure and analytical tools to research or identify trends, expenditures, and utilization of patients’ healthcare needs;

Respond to requests for data by determining user’s needs, collecting, organizing, and analyzing data, and providing accurate and complete reports and information;

Gather and interpret data from a variety of sources such as billing claims, cost reports, and patient satisfaction surveys to help the Hospital to improve the quality of care, lower the cost of care, and enhance the patient experience;

Identify, develop and implement methods and techniques for improving reporting efficiency for in the department;

Check and audit various data sources to ensure data adheres to data governance and maintenance policies;

Maintain and apply knowledge of current trends, practices and developments in the health care sector;

Educate and assist in problem solving to promote the implementation of the health care initiatives and research;

Suggest ways to both increase healthcare quality and reduce costs;

Contribute to data integrity, governance, and data structure standards and policies;

Ensure compliance with all HIPAA, Confidentiality and Privacy laws; and

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications, Skills & Experience

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering Health Informatics, Actuarial Science, Statistics, or Mathematics or any other related field from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 3 years’ IT experience preferably in data analytics.

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned not later than FRIDAY 30th APRIL 2021.

Director Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

Nairobi

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org

NOTE:

Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA PIN Certificate

Current Colored Passport Photo

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct

Academic and Professional Certificates

Certificates of Service from previous employers

NB: THE NAIROBI HOSPITAL DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING).