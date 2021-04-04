World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya.

OVC DREAMS – Tumikia Mtoto Project

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: Data Management Officer – Tumikia Mtoto Project

Reporting to: Data Manager

Work Location: Nairobi / Kiambu

Purpose of position: Responsible for the organization, maintenance, updating of OVC and DREAMS databases and management information systems including CPIMS, DATIM, and other database systems at World Vision, Director of Children’s Services (DCS) and LIP level and generation of report to inform decision making.

Major Responsibilities

Data management (Data collection, Validation, analysis, aggregation and interpretation) 40%

Support data collection and collation activities for the Project.

Ensure that all Tumikia Mtoto Databases and information systems are updated on a timely basis with quality data.

Run relevant reports from the different databases and systems and provide indicator reports for project use.

Conduct data analysis using appropriate statistical packages (SPSS, STATA, Advanced excel among others) and consolidate data factsheets for use during learning forums, reporting and management decision making.

Ensure verification, validation, review of results reported and presentation of findings

Support the filling and storage of data in recommended document libraries/platforms (both online and physical as required)

Support the use of technology for monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning including gathering of GIS coordinates for project site locations and development of service maps.

Project Monitoring Evaluation & Learning Systems Set up 25%

Support in the development of the MEL plan in liaison with the Data Manager and MEL team.

Support in the implementation of a data management plan to ensure optimal project data quality, authenticity and accuracy including periodic data quality assessments, data cleaning and verification before reporting to the donor.

In collaboration with the technical team help to develop data collection tools/ templates and other monitoring tools

Support the digitization of all data collection tools and questionnaires during periodic surveys.

Develop a system (both manual and digital) to track and manage community defined indicators and feedback received from the community feedback and accountability mechanisms

Support in the review and implementation of data management systems including data security, analysis plan, dissemination aids, templates and SOPs.

Support the establishment and operationalization of a digital data management system and beneficiary tracking and graduation system and databases for OVC and AGYW as appropriate

Participate in the roll out and ensure proper functioning of the CPIMS, DATIM, the DREAMs Database and other project data solutions.

Identify any system issues, support trouble shooting and maintenance of the systems.

Capacity building10%

Lead review, and strengthen capacity of DCS, and LIPs to effectively collect, store, retrieve, use, and transmit data to inform program decisions.

Support in the development of capacity building plans for staff and partners.

Support in the capacity building of project staff and partners on database use, data management, analysis, and reporting.

Facilitate data validation in technical working groups and during learning and reflection forums

Support partner/stakeholder data and information sharing and dissemination protocols for authorized data as stipulated in partnership agreements

Facilitate the use of project data by partners, staff, and other stakeholders to inform decision-making and to identify lessons learned and promising practices

Collaboration and Partner engagements 5%

Participate and represent Tumikia Mtoto project in data management technical working groups, including CPIMS technical working group as it may be delegated by the Data Manager.

Other 5%

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor or designee from time to time

Attend and lead daily devotions.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

At least Bachelor’s degree in Demography, Statistics, Data management, Computer Science/Information technology, Information Systems Management, or related field; a relevant master’s degree would be an added advantage

Five years of relevant professional experience in project-level data management, including development of data flow maps, data collection tools, reporting forms, and project databases.

Minimum five years practical experience in M&E system coordination/ implementation in a large international non-governmental organization or other international relief/development body.

Experience in working on donor funded programs and MEAL experience in “OVC/DREAMS” with USAID and other multilateral donor funded projects is an added advantage

Knowledge of technical principles, concepts and current approaches in MEAL.

Excellent knowledge of SPSS and EPI Info. and/or other statistical analysis package (SAS, STATA, R)

Excellent understanding of database design and development, database programming (in Access, SQL).

Experience in DATIM, OLMIS, DHIS & CPIMS, including knowledge of OVC MER indicators and data collection tools is mandatory.

Experience in using mobile-data collection and management software (e.g. ODK, Commcare, I-form builder, Kobo, RR collect).

Knowledge of data visualization and business information software such as Tableau and Power BI will be an added advantage.

Excellent analytic and computer skills; skilled in MS Office Suite including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Access; and high-level IT skills including computer programming

Skills in developing project M&E databases desired.

Ability to work with large datasets.

Ability to work and deliver under intense pressure.

Application Procedure

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: https://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names pf three referees, current Police Clearance Certificate or proof of application for the same will be required during interviews.

Application deadline is April 11, 2021 at midnight.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

World Vision is a child focused organization and upholds the rights and wellbeing of children.

Our recruitment and selection procedures include screening and background checking for child abuse related offenses.

World Vision is an equal opportunity employer.

World Vision does not use employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.

More information about vacancies can be found on our official careers page https://careers.wvi.org/.

You will be required to produce a current (within 3 months) Original Police Clearance Certificate or waiting receipt during interview in case you are shortlisted

Related