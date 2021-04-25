Department: Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management,

Division: Corporate Data Office,

Location / Work Station:Headquarters – Times Tower,

Reporting Relationships

Reports to

Commissioner – Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management

Direct Reports

Chief Manager – Data Governance

Chief Manager – Business Intelligence

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for developing, governing and managing data in order to ensure quality, availability, accessibility and utilization of data to drive business decisions in Tax Administration.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Responsible for improving data availability, accessibility, quality and utilization by coordinating development of Data policies procedures and standards.

Provide vision, expertise, and long-range planning in enterprise data architecture, data integration, master data management, enterprise data governance to support advanced analytics & Business Intelligence.

Coordinate the activities of Data Warehouse and Analytics processes through the systematic collection, analysis and maintenance of relevant taxpayers’ data/intelligence.

Manage the data analytics team to optimize taxpayer data for visualization purposes and develop high-end data visualizations for revenue forecasting.

Managing the protection of sensitive data and information assets by ensuring alignment to internal & external laws, policies and regulations.

Establish structures that ensure Design and development of data models, extraction code and cleansing routines utilizing typical data quality functions.

Work with the business departments to interpret their data processing needs and provide the most optimal solutions using Business Intelligence software/tools.

Responsible for producing data sets that will be useful for improved revenue forecasting, enhancing compliance and widening the tax base.

Chair and coordinate the Board of the Data governance and Information management Thematic Area of Transformation.

Develop strategies to respond to any technological, legislative, and environmental changes that require adjustments in data governance and analytics process, tools and skills

Drive initiatives to improve ethics, culture and facilitate change management in the division.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Facilitate implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the Division: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Development and management of the divisional work plan and budget.

Day-to-day operations, supervision, management of performance and development of staff in the Division

Review and approval of data strategies, policies, frameworks and standards

Establish relationship with 3rd party data stakeholders/partners

Monitor implementation of data strategies, policies, frameworks and standards

Recommend strategies to address gaps in data governance and utilization

Coordinate data governance and utilization boards, committees and focus groups

Identify and monitor implementation of divisional KPI’s

Give strategic direction in data utilization and management

Job Dimensions

Financial Responsibility

Responsible for Divisional Budget.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for office assets assigned by the Authority.

Intangible Assets

Data Warehouse

Data Policies, Standards and Frameworks

Data Strategies

Internal and External Data

Decision Making / Job Influence

Strategic

Develop and Implement Corporate Data Strategy

Advising on, monitoring, and governing enterprise data

Advise on investments in data utilization technologies

Give direction and guidance on emerging skills in data governance and utilization

Advise on KRA’s compliance to local and global regulatory laws and frameworks i.e. Kenya Data Protection Act. 2019 and GDPR

Operations

Enabling data usability, availability, and efficiency

Manage the division’s budget

Working Conditions

Works predominantly within the office with minimal field visits during engagements with other stakeholders.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

A university degree in Data Governance, Data Science, Information Management, Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Mathematics or related field from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Certified Data Governance Professional, Certified Data Management Professional or any other equivalent Professional qualification and membership to relevant professional bodies will be an added advantage.

Previous relevant work experience required

Minimum of Ten (10) years work experience in a similar role with at least Five (5) years in a senior management role.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Strategic agility

Excellent leadership and people management skills

Good knowledge of Data Legislation, Regulation and Procedures

Good awareness of operating environment

Results driven and analytical

Problem solving

Analytical thinking

Strong decision-making skills

Excellent negotiation and conflict management skills

Risk management and analysis

Mentoring and coaching

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Note

All applications from interested and qualified candidates must be submitted online via the process below.

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All applications should be submitted online by 3rd May 2021.

KRA is an equal opportunity employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.

KRA does not charge for application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

