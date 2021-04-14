Job Title: Property & Data Coordinator

Job Overview: The Property & Data Coordinator supports the efforts of the Property Department and Projects departments to provide landlord relations and Data integration support of all data and documents to various to the client’s systems.

The incumbent oversees the accuracy of the data and ensures all documents are filed timely following completion of a project task.

Activities include but are not limited to scanning documents, renaming files, filing hard copies, managing daily system uploads, operational data entry, preparing letters and other administrative tasks necessary to support daily operations.

Duties:

Responsible for integration of new build-to-suit sites including documents, drawings and photos.

Responsible for scanning and uploading new ground and tenant documents to online document system.

Oversee batch uploading functionality of documents and drawings pending upload on a daily basis.

Responsible for organizing and maintaining hard copy filing system to ensure archives are easily accessible.

Works closely with Asset and Project Management teams to assist in daily administrative tasks to support customer service and time to delivery.

Prepares letters for delivery to landlords and tenants and ensures proper archiving.

Prepares contract documentation for delivery and signature by landlords and tenants.

Creates purchase requisitions and performs data entry tasks in Oracle accounting system.

Produce weekly report for management on status of work.

Coordinate the drafting of negotiated terms with the HOP and HOL, delivery of documents to the landlord and follow-up with landlord to ensure fully executed documents are returned in a timely manner.

Assist in site acquisition for building new sites including negotiating ground leases, obtaining building permits and environmental approvals from various regulatory authorities in coordination with the Implementation team.

Assist to negotiate terms with our tower site landlords for lease extensions/renewals, amendments for compound expansions and elimination of collocation restrictive provisions in the ground lease.

Support New Build Property Manager with all administrative work i.e creating sites on Siterra, uploading permits and ground leases on Siterra and follow ups and confirmation of rent payment.

Qualifications and Skills

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Good computer skills, including Microsoft Word and Excel

Ability to work in a team and independently

Self-motivated and self-disciplined with “can-do” attitude and excellent follow-up skills

Must have good customer service skills and interact well with others

Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Detail oriented, able to multitask and meet deadlines

College degree or equivalent experience

Telecom industry experience preferred

2 years of administrative experience preferred

Basic knowledge of site acquisition and construction for wireless sites

Fluency in English both written and spoken and Swahili preferred

Application Procedure:

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through this LINK.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 19-03-21.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer.

Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.