Role title: Senior Data Analyst

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Bidhaa Sasa is a women-focused start-up that uniquely combines financing and last-mile distribution of modern household goods in a one-stop shop for the rural areas. We make technology goods, such as solar systems or efficient cookstoves, both accessible and affordable by offering consumer financing to the under-served and unbanked. We deliver life improving products to our clients’ doorsteps while making all products payable in affordable instalments and with mobile money. We sell our products through groups that are recruited and managed by women leaders in the rural heartlands of Kenya. Since our humble beginnings in 2015, we have reached over 80,000 clients and are expanding our reach further with new locations in Kenya and soon in Uganda.

We are looking for a naturally curious person and problem solver to take ownership of all company data and its analysis. In addition, coach and mentor a team of existing analysts hungry to learn and grow their capabilities.

As a company we are completing an IT systems migration, which will centralise commercial and non-commercial data allowing for a deeper analysis. The Senior Data Analyst will report directly to one of the co-founders and will work closely with the rest of the senior management team to extract value from business data using advanced analytical methods and tools.

The hire will derive knowledge and insights from both structured and unstructured data using statistical, algorithmic, mining and visualisation techniques, for example together with the IT admin build business intelligence dashboards for various levels of the organisation. Over time, the hire is expected to grow their skills and move from descriptive and diagnostic to more predictive and prescriptive analysis, using more advanced data mining and machine learning techniques to make business predictions and optimisations, for example stock forecast or route optimisation.

The hire will supervise and further develop capacity of a team of existing business analysts who interface between the different business units and the analysis and reporting of different data sets, from sales to household impact to logistics data.

Responsibilities

1. Data analysis and exploration

Guide and inspire Bidhaa Sasa about the business’ data-driven potential and strategy of data science, identify business opportunities and collaborate with the different business units.

Apply statistical and visualisation techniques to derive insights, solve business problems, generate new hypotheses about the underlying mechanics of business processes and test these hypotheses using quantitative methods. (For example, 90% of customers of a particular product are women. Repayments are great. Are repayments great because women buy them – they indeed have a better payment “morale” – or because the product saves more money than others? If fact, given that 90% of clients for that products are well-paying women, is the repayment for that product in fact bad even though it looks good?).

2. Team management, collaboration and training

Bring best practices from other industries to build the company’s data analytics capabilities and grow the team, quickly adding new responsibilities,

Supervise an existing team of junior analysts in their own domain; this includes continually evaluating them and conducting their performance reviews,

Grow their talent and develop their analytical skills to enhance how we are using data for measurement of business KPIs and decisions,

Work collaboratively with Business Support and Logistics teams with the aim of optimising key business processes.

3. Database integration and capability expansion

Understand existing and new data sources.

Improve the design of existing and future databases and optimise the way data is collected, stored and displayed.

Review and manage data management projects and their KPIs for success. For example, further automation and intelligence upgrades of our data systems environment, such as auto generated restocking reminders based on demand forecasts. These projects would be managed in conjunction with external IT experts.

Qualifications

You hold an advanced university degree/post-graduate qualification in maths, statistics, physics or similar. Don’t apply if you’ve forgotten your 101 statistics lessons;

You are a naturally curious person, problem solver, quick learner and someone who enjoys “breaking the mould”;

You have a minimum of five (5) years’ work experience as a data analyst in a business environment or prestigious academic environment;

You are certainly a “numbers person” i.e. possess in-depth analytical skills. You enjoy exploring data to draw insights and you’re in for some data nerdy debates with an ex-CERN particle physicist. But you also enjoy mentoring and growing staff (you will be coaching a team of analysts hungry to grow and excel);

You have experience in advanced data analysis tools (you’ve definitely outgrown Excel, in which you are more than fully proficient, and use SQL frequently); and a working knowledge of programming with Python or R or an equivalent and relevant language (although we believe that the tool itself is less important than knowing how to use it);

Experience with SalesForce or Tableau is an added advantage.

How to apply

Click here to apply

This is a re-advertisement. If you have previously applied, you don’t need to reapply.

Given the current pandemic, we can consider candidates who prefer to work fully remotely , although we would have a preference for candidates in Nairobi or willing to relocate to Nairobi in the medium term. We’re looking for a minimum commitment for 2 years.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Monthly remuneration dependent on experience

NB: Bidhaa Sasa does not charge any fees for recruitment.

