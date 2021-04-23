Friday, April 23, 2021 – Renowned Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, is in South Africa to see his kids and ex-wife Zari Hassan.

Zari and Diamond ironed out their differences last year after washing each other’s dirty linen on social media for some time.

At one time, Zari even exposed Diamond as a deadbeat father but currently, they are co-parenting well after mending fences.

Photos of ‘Simba’ spending time with Zari and their two kids Tiffah and Nillan have emerged.

They were having memorable moments together as a family.

Diamond is reportedly sleeping in Zari’s house since her boyfriend King Bae is not around.

The Kenyan DAILY POST