Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Customer Service Executives position for one of our clients to be located in the following regions:
Towns: Tala, Machakos, Homabay, Nanyuki (they should be based in these towns)
The Job purpose can be categorized as follows:-
Service and Standards
- The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department Standards.
- To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.
Business Link
- As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.
- Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.
- Participates in performance appraisals.
Direct impact on the business
- Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.
- Accountable for company assets e.g stocks
Key Accountabilities
- Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.
- Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards
- Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance
- Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel departments.
- Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives
- Monitor and maintain facilities
- Drive sales in the Walk in centers
- Increase customer base in both prepaid and post paid categories
- Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities
- Through contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and services rendered
- Achieve/exceed set targets
- Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences to appropriate departments
- Ensure Customer complaints are adressed appropriately and resolution given within Service standards
- Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among users.
- Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey
- Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and post paid activations
- Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls
Skills & Knowledge
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.
- A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a telecommunication industry would be an added advantage)
- Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other related disciplines.
How to Apply:
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 26th April 2021 clearly marking – “Customer Care Executive”
(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the town when applying).