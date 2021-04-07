Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic and experienced individuals fo Customer Service Executives position.

Location: Migori, Eldoret, Nakuru

Job Purpose

The Job purpose can be categorized as follows:-

Service and Standards

  • The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department Standards.
  • To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.

Business Link

  • As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.
  • Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.
  • Participates in performance appraisals.

Direct impact on the business

  • Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.
  • Accountable for company assets e.g stocks

Key Accountabilities

  • Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.
  • Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards
  • Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance
  • Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel departments.
  • Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives
  • Monitor and maintain facilities
  • Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives
  • Drive sales in the Walk in centers
  • Increase customer base in both prepaid and postpaid categories
  • Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities
  • Through contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and services rendered
  • Achieve/exceed set targets
  • Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences to appropriate departments
  • Ensure Customer complaints are addressed appropriately and resolution given within Service standards
  • Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among users.
  • Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey
  • Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and postpaid activations
  • Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls

Skills & Knowledge

  • University Degree (with a business bias or equivalent)
  • A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a telecommunication industry would be an added advantage)
  • Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other related disciplines.

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th April 2021 clearly marking the job title.

