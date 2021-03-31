Wananchi Group (K) Ltd

Job Title: Shop Customer Service Representative

Department: Customer Experience Location: Nbi, Msa, Ksm, Nku

Employment Status: Permanent

Position Reporting to: Team Leader – Shops

Job Purpose / Summary: Shop CSR is responsible in providing professional and focused customer service both internally and externally.

Reporting to the Shops Team Leader, the shop CSR will be responsible for:

Customer Support:

Customer visits shop with query/complaint, CSR attends to the customer, should solve the issue within 5 min and log it in the CRM and Wincable

If issue is solved, the CSR ensures that customer is satisfied and asks customer to give feedback through available mechanisms.

If issue can’t be resolved at the Retails Shop, it is escalated by the CSR to the Team Leader within 10 min of receipt through call or email

The CSR gives a customer a response time and promises to get in touch through call.

The CSR checks in the emails after every 15 min to follow-up on escalated issues.

If escalated issue has not been attended to in an hour time, the executive contacts the Retails Shop Manager for support or guidance.

Handle customer payments as per business rules including SOPs.

Promoting Zuku Brand:

Shop to be branded with the Zuku logo and colours

Posters in the Centres to be timely and as directed by Zuku marketing department.

Brochures must be clearly and neatly displayed.

The shop should be clean and well-arranged at all times.

Service Quality:

Customer welcomed with a warm smile and assisted within 3 min of entering the Retail Shop.

A standard greeting i.e. Good morning/afternoon should be used when welcoming customers.

Get full understanding of customer’s enquiry.

Customer queries/issues to be recorded in the CRM

Educate customers on products and self-help solutions, like Zuku ussd*502# and ZukuBot

Always ensuring customer satisfaction by adequately answering or resolving all queries.

Dedicated customer follow-up to ensure issue closure and customer is satisfied with the solution

Sessions with customers should not be interrupted unless unavoidable and with customer concurrence

Any unresolved customer queries should be escalated immediately and customer updated on progress frequently- via Call using VOIP phones in the office or support email.

Cashiers/CS to work as one unit, alternating as per schedules.

Floor Management:

The queues should be well managed to create orderliness and avoid crowding

Customers should be clearly directed/guided on what to do or where to queue/sit.

Customers should not be left unattended to in the shop at any time even for a minute..

Stock Management:

Equipment should be ordered through an internal order prepared by Retail Shop Duty incharge and emailed to Retail Shop Team leader for verification & signature. A reconciliation of the previous stock should be done and sent to the Team leader for onward approvals and processing. Asset Managemen

Quarter inventory of assets is to be done for all Retail Shops.

In cases of any missing items, the issue is reported to the Manager in Charge immediately.

Key Roles:

Using effective communication skills

Resolving all complaints, concerns and issues in a timely and diplomatic manner

Conduct activities in a professional manner

Demonstrating knowledge of Wananchi DTH, Fiber & WBS expectations, e.g. internal standards or service level agreements

Setting priorities to ensure continual satisfaction

Delegate appropriate tasks in an effective manner

Demonstrate knowledge of impact of providing professional service to the public

Understanding the importance and impact of first visit resolution (FVR) Monitor Performance

Communicating feedback on a daily level as a positive improvement issue not personal issue

Providing feedback to immediate manager on individual team members, working with manager on performance improvement of individuals and the team as a whole

Ensuring complaints/concerns are resolved or escalated in a timely manner

Using Wananchi tools to manage data and to allow for analysis Oversee operations

Managing shop volumes, e.g. peak times

Work with immediate Team Leader is or on team rosters

Being resourceful in finding information considering industry trends and historical data

Providing timely notifications to management of negative trends, urgency of issue, or extent of required follow up

Determining when a problem requires action from higher level of authority

Participate in regular team meetings

Key Performance Indicators:

Achieve Shops SLA’s

Resolve up to 95% of customer issues while interacting with them

Cheque and cash banking reconciliation with adherence to finance requirements. Accuracy in receipting to reduce VOID

100% Schedule Adherence

Score a minimum of 90% on QA score for the Month

Qualifications

Minimum of bachelor degree or diploma

2 years’ experience in a customer service environment and sales. A technical environment is an advantage

Excellent organization and time management skill

Strong analytic skills and comfort in PC based reporting systems and processes

Ability to maintain productivity under pressure and to multitask effectively

Punctual, regular, and consistent attendance

Tact, diplomacy and sensitivity

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send updated CV to recruit@ke.wananchi.com with the respective job titles ”Customer Service Representative – Shops” or ”Customer Service Representative – Ecare” as the subject line not later than 6th April, 2021.

Your email application will be considered should you meet the desired qualifications.

Wananchi Group is an equal opportunity employer and offers competitive remuneration and benefits to the right candidate.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

