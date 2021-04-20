(Nairobi)

(Part-Time Basis)

We are looking for a confident and self-motivated individual who is looking for a customer service opportunity.

About the Client:

A leading Kenya-based healthcare private facility that continuously strives to enhance the treatment experience of all their patients. It follows the best infection control protocols to avoid any interaction in our patients.

The center is run by a well-trained and professional team. The facility ensures that all the national guidelines are followed thoroughly without compromising the quality while providing holistic care for these patients.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing or any related course.

Customer Service experience: 6 months-1 Year would be an added advantage.

Attained a C+ or higher in your KCSE

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Competencies and Skills Required

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Enthusiasm and Reliability

Ability to multi-task.

Vibrant and people-oriented

Ability to work under pressure

Job Responsibilities.

Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Vast product knowledge.

Ensure efficiency of the customer service process.

Ensure customer satisfaction through the provision of professional customer support.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers by providing support, information, and guidance

Provides excellent customer service by responding promptly to customer inquiries, questions, acknowledging concerns and resolving complaints.

Maintain a high profile in the day-to-day operations.

Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CUSTOMER SERVICE-RELIEVER) as subject to reach us not later than 22nd April 2021 to careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.