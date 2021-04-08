KUSCCO Mutual Assurance Limited was incorporated in Kenya in January 2019 and is a subsidiary company of KUSCCO Ltd with a vision, to be the leading insurer committed to quality with unwavering client focus.

In order to enhance customer relationship and experience for our clients, the company wishes to recruit an experienced, dynamic and innovative Customer Care Executive.

POSITION: CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE

REPORTING TO: CUSTOMER CARE MANAGER

Main Role: The position holder will create and nurture long-term relationships with clients.

They will be responsible for handling customer queries, complaints and providing potential clients with detailed information on company products.

Duties & Responsibilities

Attending promptly to all clients and stakeholders coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner;

Build sustainable relationships and trust with customers through open and interactive communication.

Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events;

Provide prompt and accurate information on organization products to clients upon request.

Record and handle customer complaints in liaison with the relevant back office, escalate complex complaints to departmental heads and follow up to ensure resolution.

Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on customer experience.

Manage and maintain customer database, be able to extract clients’ details from the system and advice clients appropriately.

Conduct periodic customer satisfaction surveys.

Monitor, identify and highlight any gaps observed in process or service delivery to enhance customer experience.

Gather and provide market intelligence to the product review committee to facilitate product enhancement.

Minimum Academic Qualifications & Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing, Business Administration or a related field.

Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in customer care department within the insurance industry.

Experience in managing and optimizing targeted digital campaigns to enhance customer experience (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc).

Proficient in Microsoft office suite.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment.

Organization and planning skills; ability to organize and prioritize.

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter (stating current and expected pay) & updated CV (with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate or former supervisor)

addressed to the Chief Executive Officer

to reach us on or before 13th April 2021

by email to: recruitment@kusccomutual.co.ke

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.