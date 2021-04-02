Friday, April 2, 2021 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives under the leadership of CS Peter Munya has been forced to apologise after retweeting tweets bashing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

The ministry liked one of the tweets that said the two handshake brothers are birds of the same feathers and described them as the ‘biggest clowns’ the country has ever had.

The department also retweeted another post claiming Uhuru may be the ‘most hated person in Kenya from 2020 to 2021’.

To add salt to injury, the Ministry retweeted a tweet that said the country’s situation was embarrassing because of a lack of wisdom from the top leadership and urged Kenyans to be careful in the upcoming poll to be held in 2022.

However, in its defence, the ministry said its account was temporarily hijacked by unknown people but assured the public security measures had been enhanced to protect the account.

“The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives apologises for controversial tweets sent out from this account twenty minutes ago, which was temporarily hijacked.

“Necessary security measures have been put in place to safeguard the account. Asanteni (thank you),” the ministry said in a statement.

