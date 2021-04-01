Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has published a new list of personnel classified as essential services providers, who will not be affected by the newly-revised curfew hours.
President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed the curfew hours from 10 pm-4 am to 8 pm to 4 am in five Counties – Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Machakos – due to an uptick of Covid-19 infections.
Below is the list of the new essential service providers who will be allowed to pass the police roadblocks and go about their duties during curfew hours.
Medical professionals
Health workers
National security officers
Licensed pharmaceutical companies
Licensed media houses and broadcasters
Kenya Railways Corporation staff
Kenya Ports Authority staff
Kenya Pipeline Corporation staff
Kenya Pipeline Company and distribution staff
Water service providers
Kenya Revenue Authority staff
Kenya Airport Authority staff
Kenya Airways staff
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority staff
Licensed supermarkets and mini markets and supermarkets
Fire brigade and emergency response services
Licensed security firms
Postal courier services
Retailers of petroleum and oil products
