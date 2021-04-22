Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has restated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government’s commitment to taming mishandling and misuse of guns by security forces.

This follows the expose by Citizen TV’s Purity Mwambia, who exposed how rogue police officers hire out their guns to criminals to commit crimes and even murder.

Appearing before a joint security committee of both the National Assembly and the Senate, Matiang’i said the government is committed to amending the Firearms Act which has been proposed before Parliament to help address the issue.

Matiang’i, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Chief Administrative Secretary Winnie Guchu, said the move would help tame misuse of firearms by rogue officers.

“The insights from the Administration and National Security Committee on the proposed amendments to the Firearms Act are exemplary.”

“We hope to remedy all shortfalls in the arrest and prosecution of licensed gun holders for misusing their weapons,” he said.

While noting a lapse in the issuance of guns, Matiang’i directed all civilian firearm holders to appear in person before the board to certify whether or not they were fit to own any gun.

On Tuesday, DCI dismissed Mwambia’s story as pure fiction and fake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST