Friday, April 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta flew back into the country yesterday evening after a three-day state visit in DRC where he signed four framework cooperation agreements covering several economic sectors; security, defense, and maritime transport.

However, Uhuru was greeted with serious crises both by his government and the Jubilee party.

Uhuru is facing a constitutional crisis after a High Court ruled that nine Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and all 29 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASss) are illegally in office.

High Court Judge Antony Mrima, ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta disregarded the law when creating the CAS posts and that it was unconstitutional to exempt nine CSs from parliamentary vetting when Uhuru’s second term commenced in 2017.

Jubilee Secretary-General and CS without portfolio, Raphael Tuju, downplayed the cruciality of the matter, saying that the Cabinet would be advised by Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Another crisis at hand is the Jubilee-UDA row, with Tuju initiating the process to sever ties with the Deputy President William Ruto linked party.

Tuju wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties seeking to terminate the coalition between Jubilee and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) formerly known as Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).

