Monday, April 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have disowned a move by the joint parliamentary committees of the Senate and National Assembly to declare the proposal for 70 new constituencies in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

This comes as the camps of the two principals also raised a possibility of external interference in the committees’ work by the Tanga Tanga wing of Jubilee Party, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto, a fierce critic of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that birthed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

According to them, the majority of the MPs and Senators who made the declaration that the proposed new constituencies were unconstitutional were acting on their self-interest with a view to derailing the initiative.

Surprisingly, most of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee members who declared the additional 70 constituencies as unconstitutional were allies of Uhuru and Raila.

But the two are still hopeful that the 70 additional constituencies will become a reality given that the final say rests with the people at the referendum.

The reports and the controversial BBI Bill are expected in Parliament at any time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST