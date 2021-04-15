Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A section of leaders allied to Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has accused some people inside the One Kenya Alliance of prematurely imposing a 2022 presidential pairing that excludes their boss.

There have been claims that some of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s power brokers prefer a Musalia Mudavadi –Gideon Moi ticket to take over when he retires in 2022.

This lineup excludes Kalonzo who is the undisputed Kingpin of the Ukambaini region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Wiper MPs and senators who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals from their boss, said they will not allow Kalonzo to be shortchanged in the One Kenya Alliance presidential lineup.

“The issue is yet to be formally deliberated on by the technical committee working on the alliance but there are strong winds blowing in favour of the Musalia-Gideon presidential ticket,” one lawmaker said.

“We will not accept, we better use a scientific method to arrive at the One Kenya alliance presidential flag-bearer and his running mate without being directed from somewhere,” another lawmaker said.

