Friday, April 23, 2021 – To many, Covid-19 is cancer that has turned people’s lives upside down, destroyed the economy, and killed some, but to ODM leader Raila Odinga, the virus may have come as a blessing in disguise.

Since he contracted the virus up until he recovered, Raila has received many visitors who came just to check on him and to wish him a quick recovery.

And they were not coming empty-handed, they came bearing all sorts of gifts.

Yesterday, Raila expressed his gratitude after two young men visited him at his home with a pair of sneakers.

The former Prime Minister noted that contrary to other visitors he had welcomed to his house in recent days, the two had opted to bring him pairs of shoes rather than the usual goats.

“No it’s not a goat, but these young gentlemen thought it would be nice for me to have a fresh pair of sneakers!”

“We chatted, Ali opened his fast and a generally good evening with good company.

“Hongera boys!” he stated.

The two young men are founders of Thrifty Trendy, a shop that deals with second-hand clothes located at Imenti House in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“Got a chance to meet Hon Raila Omollo Odinga and showcased our outfits to him and talked about the future,” the youth expressed on social media.

Among the visitors Raila has hosted since he contracted the deadly Covid-19 include Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu Mwenda who visited Odinga with goats.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi also gifted Raila with a book through his proxy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST