Monday, April 26, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is in mourning after one of ODM’s family members succumbed to Covid-19.

Taita Taveta ODM nominated MCA, Joyce Mwangoji, breathed her last on the morning of Sunday, April 25, en route to Saint Joseph’s Shelter of Hope hospital in Voi town.

Confirming the loss, Taita Taveta Assembly Speaker Meshack Maganga said the deceased, who also served as the county’s deputy chief whip, had complained to him that she was unwell.

“She told me she was under medication and did not complain that it was serious,” said Maganga.

The county lawmaker’s body was preserved at the facility’s morgue awaiting interment.

Mwangoji now becomes the third female legislator from the county to die in office since 2019.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST