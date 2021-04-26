Monday, April 26, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has warned Safaricom Limited against sacking 6000 employees.

In a plan that has been approved by Safaricom’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa, the 6000 workers will be sent home and then asked to apply afresh in new contracts.

Weighing in on the matter, Atwoli expressed concerns about the prospects of job security of the workers, especially after they were required to re-apply for their positions afresh.

“This new move by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa is not acceptable and remains an affront to workers’ rights.

“It is insensitive and inhuman for Ndegwa to bring about drastic changes at Safaricom while infringing the rights of workers who have built the company to what it is today,” COTU said in a statement.

Therefore, the vocal trade unionist demanded Ndegwa to abort his mission, which it claimed was causing anguish, despair, and depression among its employees.

Should he persist, COTU said it would appeal to the company’s board of directors, including other shareholders, to relieve him of his duties over what they termed “poor managerial style.”

