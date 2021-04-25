Sunday, April 25, 2021 – After running for months from grilling over the multi-billion KEMSA scandal, Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has bowed to pressure and agreed to appear before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee (PIC) to explain his role in a firm that secured a Ksh 4 billion tender in the multi-billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Murathe stated that he would strive to clear his name after he was accused of playing a role in the flawed tender process.

He added that he would avail himself before members of PIC to clarify his affidavit, which he said was misinterpreted by the MPs who accused him of corruption and embezzlement with Ruto allies flooding social media pages baying for his blood.

According to Murathe, he wrote the affidavit to the MPs after they declined to host him and instead asked for a written document.

He complained that he clearly stated that he was to be a signatory to Kilig Limited whose tender was cancelled thus further nullifying its business terms with KEMSA.

“I will be going to the committee on Thursday, April 29.”

“I asked to appear in person to shed light on this matter but I was instructed to do an affidavit which is self-explanatory.”

“I am not a beneficiary, owner, director, or shareholder at the company.”

“I was just loaning the managers who are known to me,” said Murathe.

“What is this farce with me? I am not a signatory.”

“This is just politics and they are making it a big deal yet the contract was cancelled.”

“There was no procurement, delivery, or invoice raised.”

“This committee is supposed to protect the public interest in the event goods and services are overpriced or supply air,” Murathe stated.

Ruto allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had alleged that Murathe, due to his proximity to power and a confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, will not be prosecuted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST