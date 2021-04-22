Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Popular Instagram socialite, Nana Weber, has openly salivated on Corazon Kwamboka’s hunk husband, Frankie.

The curvy socialite, who hails from Rwanda and has Ugandan roots, posted a photo of Frankie and expressed her thirst.

When she was informed by her followers that Frankie is already married, she responded back saying that she is also married and only wants to taste Frankie’s ‘propeller’.

Nana is married to an aging mzungu husband from America, who is a retired army veteran.

See screenshots of the juicy socialite salivating on Frank.

The Kenyan DAILY POST