Monday, April 12, 2021 – Betty Kyallo and comedian Eric Omondi tried to steal the show on Sunday when they were hosting a weekly gaming show on KTN that they launched last month.

They seemed to borrow a leaf from Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla, a media couple known for wearing matching outfits while broadcasting news.

Betty and Eric rocked matching African vitenges like a power couple and caused a lot of reactions online.

Some fans trolled Betty Kyallo and claimed that the dress made her resemble a 40-year-old choir lady.

Others accused them of copying Lulu Hassan and her husband instead of coming up with a unique way of attracting viewers.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click here now for help