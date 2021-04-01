Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, is thrilled following the entry of ODM leader Raila Odinga into the 2022 presidential race.

In a statement on Twitter, Kositany termed Raila Odinga’s entry into the 2022 presidential race as good news.

The first-term lawmaker allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Deputy President William Ruto said it was just a matter of time before Raila announced his intentions.

He noted that Ruto has been waiting for Raila to make the move and now that he has done, he is going to plan how to defeat him at the ballot.

“This is good news; Raila will be in the race for the presidency.”

“Whoever doubted this is ignorant Kenyan politics.”

“Now the cerelac coalition should name theirs next week if their “nany” allows,” Kositany tweeted.

Raila submitted his presidential nomination papers to the Orange Party before the deadline yesterday.

He would battle it out for the party ticket with his two deputies, governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa).

This ends speculation over the veteran politician’s plan for the 2022 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

