Saturday, April 3, 2021 – The Kenyan Government has banned the importation, distribution, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by private enterprises.

The move follows the publicity received by Russia’s Sputnik V which was rolled out in the country last week, mainly targeting the rich.

Speaking on Friday after chairing the COVID-19 National Emergency Response Committee (NERC), Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said there would be no licensing of private players in the importation of vaccines and immediately revoked any such license given.

“The government is effective today closing the window of private sector importation, distribution and administration of vaccines until such a time when it is confident that there are greater transparency and accountability in the entire process.

“The only agent for vaccination in Kenya will remain the government of the Republic of Kenya until further notice,” Kagwe said in a statement.

The Kenyan government is administering the AstraZeneca vaccines acquired through the global COVAX facility.

More than 160,000 people, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have taken the jab that initially targeted frontline workers before it was opened up for other categories and people aged over 58.

But even as Kenyatta rallied Kenyans to take the vaccine, his Deputy, William Ruto, and other influential people opted for the Sputnik V.

