Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s life could be in danger yet again.

This is after a foreigner, who was caught red-handed spying on the DP at his Karen home using a drone, was released.

Piotr Lukasz Litwiniuk was released on a paltry cash bail of Sh200,000 despite endangering the life of the Deputy President and his entire family.

He was arrested after the incident that left many Kenyans worrying for the safety and security of the DP.

However, he denied all the charges pressed against him, saying he was just an innocent foreigner playing with his toys and that he was not spying on the second in command.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to importation and operating an unmanned aircraft system without a permit and authorisation from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

He also denied charges of operating an unmanned aircraft system without a pilot licence and failing to register the drone with the KCAA.

Last week, his lawyer told the court that the accused, Piotr Lukasz Litwiniuk, was in discussion to have the charges against him dropped.

