Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Popular comedian, Mulamwah, is disappointed after Safaricom paid him peanuts for his Skiza Tunes earnings.

Mulamwah received only Ksh 31 for his March earnings while his fellow comedian Eddie Butita received Ksh 86.

Mulamwah posted a screenshot of his earnings on social media and wondered what 31 bob can do in the current economy.

Eddie Butita hit back at Safaricom using one of Khaligraph’s lyrics that says being an artist in Kenya is like doing charity work.

“Khaligraph Jones ulisema kukuwa msanii katika nchi tukufu ya Kenya ni kujitolea,” he wrote.

To add salt to the injury, the two comedians cannot withdraw the meager earnings until they reach a threshold of Ksh 100.

See screenshot of their earnings.

