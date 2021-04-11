Sunday, April 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now wants his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu, to visit Nairobi to renew their relationship that had gone south courtesy of the late President John Pombe Magufuli.

Uhuru sent Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to deliver the message to Suluhu yesterday at Dar es Salaam State House.

Amina was received at State House Dar es Salaam by Suluhu as part of diplomacy talks with its neighbor.

Addressing the press, President Suluhu acknowledged the special relationship between the two countries.

“I have received official communication from Kenya led by CS Amina who has been sent by President Uhuru.”

“He was recently in the country to condole with us following the loss of our beloved late president and felt that it was not enough hence he has sent an apology formally. We will hold talks concerning our nations among other issues. “

“This is a confirmation that Kenya is ready to continue working with us, further enhance the relationship and collaborate in developing our nations,” she added.

She further added that they will engage in talks to strengthen the relations between the two countries, a signal from Suluhu that Tanzania will take a different diplomatic relationship from former President Magufuli’s often dicey approach.

Kenya and Tanzania have in the past disagreed on various trade and immigration matters during Magufuli’s reign.

The country has previously blocked Kenyan planes from landing at its airports following a Covid-19 passenger restriction by Kenyan authorities.

The row escalated when Kenya excluded Tanzanian nationals among travelers excluded from mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

