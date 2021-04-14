Exciting Career Opportunity in Manufacturing

Our client is a leading composite manufacturer of plastics and allied products.

Due to business growth and expansion, the company is in the process of filling up the role of a Stores Clerk.

Department: Stores

Salary Range: Kshs 30,000 – 50,000 Gross

No of Positions: One (1)

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and inspecting all incoming materials and reconciling them with purchase orders.

Processing and distribution of documentation relating to purchase orders.

Reporting, documenting and tracking damages and discrepancies on orders received.

Making deliveries of requested materials and merchandise and maintaining records of all deliveries.

Overseeing the stores storage and allocation system (FIFO or LIFO) as appropriate.

Filling supply requisitions and assisting user departments to order adequate merchandise and supplies.

Arranging deliveries of orders to customer sites where needed.

Shipping canceled and damaged items back to vendors as appropriate.

Handling and documenting storage and transportation of finished goods.

Maintaining the warehouse, records area and stores area in a neat and orderly manner.

Answering questions regarding stores procedures to users and clients.

Resolving discrepancies regarding receipts, deliveries, warranties, repairs and surplus property. .

Handling any other stores duties as allocated from time to time

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies management.

At least two (2) years experience in a busy Store in a manufacturing organization.

Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.

High levels of integrity and alertness.

Application Procedure

If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter,

Esquire Consultants.

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke

Kindly indicate current and expected salary as well as your notice period in your application subject line or CV.

Applications Notes: