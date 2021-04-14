Exciting Career Opportunity in Manufacturing
Our client is a leading composite manufacturer of plastics and allied products.
Due to business growth and expansion, the company is in the process of filling up the role of a Stores Clerk.
Department: Stores
Salary Range: Kshs 30,000 – 50,000 Gross
No of Positions: One (1)
Location: Nairobi
Placement: Immediate
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving and inspecting all incoming materials and reconciling them with purchase orders.
- Processing and distribution of documentation relating to purchase orders.
- Reporting, documenting and tracking damages and discrepancies on orders received.
- Making deliveries of requested materials and merchandise and maintaining records of all deliveries.
- Overseeing the stores storage and allocation system (FIFO or LIFO) as appropriate.
- Filling supply requisitions and assisting user departments to order adequate merchandise and supplies.
- Arranging deliveries of orders to customer sites where needed.
- Shipping canceled and damaged items back to vendors as appropriate.
- Handling and documenting storage and transportation of finished goods.
- Maintaining the warehouse, records area and stores area in a neat and orderly manner.
- Answering questions regarding stores procedures to users and clients.
- Resolving discrepancies regarding receipts, deliveries, warranties, repairs and surplus property. .
- Handling any other stores duties as allocated from time to time
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies management.
- At least two (2) years experience in a busy Store in a manufacturing organization.
- Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.
- High levels of integrity and alertness.
Application Procedure
If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:
The Recruiter,
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.
Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke
Kindly indicate current and expected salary as well as your notice period in your application subject line or CV.
Applications Notes:
- Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
- Closing date for applications is Friday 23rd April 2021
- Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.