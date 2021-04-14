Exciting Career Opportunity in Manufacturing

Our client is a leading composite manufacturer of plastics and allied products.

Due to business growth and expansion, the company is in the process of filling up the role of a Stores Clerk.

Department: Stores

Salary Range: Kshs 30,000 – 50,000 Gross

No of Positions: One (1)

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving and inspecting all incoming materials and reconciling them with purchase orders.
  • Processing and distribution of documentation relating to purchase orders.
  • Reporting, documenting and tracking damages and discrepancies on orders received.
  • Making deliveries of requested materials and merchandise and maintaining records of all deliveries.
  • Overseeing the stores storage and allocation system (FIFO or LIFO) as appropriate.
  • Filling supply requisitions and assisting user departments to order adequate merchandise and supplies.
  • Arranging deliveries of orders to customer sites where needed.
  • Shipping canceled and damaged items back to vendors as appropriate.
  • Handling and documenting storage and transportation of finished goods.
  • Maintaining the warehouse, records area and stores area in a neat and orderly manner.
  • Answering questions regarding stores procedures to users and clients.
  • Resolving discrepancies regarding receipts, deliveries, warranties, repairs and surplus property. .
  • Handling any other stores duties as allocated from time to time

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies management.
  • At least two (2) years experience in a busy Store in a manufacturing organization.
  • Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.
  • High levels of integrity and alertness.

Application Procedure

If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter,
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke

Kindly indicate current and expected salary as well as your notice period in your application subject line or CV.

Applications Notes:

  • Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
  • Closing date for applications is Friday 23rd April 2021
  • Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

