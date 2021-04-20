JKUAT Noodle Limited is a State Corporation operating as a limited company, fully owned by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The company’s business activities is manufacturing of Noodles.

We are looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join our dynamic team in the position of a Stores Clerk, responsible for optimal materials availability aimed at optimizing flow and delivery of materials to our Production site, and be in-charge of maintaining established inventory levels that support production, while ensuring Specified Quality and technical specifications are met during receipt and storage.

He/She is will also be responsible for driving continuous improvements in the area of management of materials under his/her purview.

Key Responsibilities

Manage raw materials receipt and storage in reference to defined specifications and food safety requirements.

Planning and reporting on raw materials based on utilization rates, S&OP requirements.

Establish optimized inventory targets, replenishment processes and materials flow to production site to achieve Production plans, efficiency and productivity goals.

Monitor daily inventory levels (raw materials, WIP, consumables e.t.c) and maintain direct communication with Deputy Procurement Manager and Finance Manager to ensure sufficient stock is available to produce scheduled product.

Categorize materials received into batches and shelf-life dates to assure proper traceability and stock control.

Liaison with Procurement, user department and Quality Departments on quality of inbound materials for accuracy and compliance

Manage the tracking and reduction of inventory waste associated with handling of various material and related transfers.

Carry out weekly and monthly stock take as defined in the stock take procedure.

Carry out aging analysis of Stock and advise the immediate supervisor on any foreseeable risks on monthly basis.

Ensure materials received and duly inspected are processed timeously in the google sheet/system.

Ensure materials issue out / dispatching is authenticated, inspected and issued out in the google sheet/system.

Ensure store space optimization and maintain high level of cleanliness and organisation.

Keep proper custody of all stocks and records in compliance with the QMS procedure.

Skills and Requirements:

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Keen attention to detail and good analytical skills.

Collaborative working style and team-player attitude,

Able to work independently with little supervision.

Highly motivated with a strong work ethic.

Reliable, trustworthy, and committed to the team’s success

Outstanding organizational skills and ability to prioritize tasks

Practical experience in use of MS Packages and ERP Systems

Knowledge in Food safety requirements is necessary

Academic Qualifications/Work Experience

Diploma in a business-related field.

At least two (2) years’ experience in handling stores management in FMCG preferably in a food industry.

Application

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to hr@jkuates.jkuat.ac.ke on/or before 23rd April, 2021. Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Those who shall not have heard from us by 20th May, 2021 should consider their applications unsuccessful.

JKUAT Noodles Limited is an equal opportunity employer.