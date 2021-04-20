Makueni County Public Service Board is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act 2012 whose mandate includes appointing persons to hold or act in the offices of County Public Service.

In order to strengthen the capacity of the Public Service, the Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions as per Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Sections 45, 50 and 51 of the County Governments Act 2012.

The Makueni County Integrated Grain Value Addition Plant at Makindu a key project under the Makueni County Government’s department of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock & Fisheries invites applications from qualified persons to fill the following vacancies in the Plant: –

Weighbridge clerk. Job group J (1 Post)

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract.

Salary: 31,270 x 1,300 — 32,570 x 1,380 — 33,950 x 1,390 — 35,340 x 1,460 — 36,800 x 1,470

— 38,270 x 1,470 — 39,740 x 1,520 — 41,260 p.m

Job summary: the weighbridge clerk offers accurate weight information of all materials received into the plant and all dispatches out of the plant while ensuring compliance with the set weight tolerances, internal controls and safety requirements. Safeguard the company against the loss of revenue or stocks by ensuring that all trucks in and out of plant are weighed appropriately.

Responsibilities

Safeguard the company against the loss of revenue or stocks by ensuring that all trucks in and out of plant are weighed appropriately and report any exception to your supervisor immediately.

Ensure adherence to all safety procedures/requirement while executing your duties.

Ensure that the truck is properly positioned on the weighbridge then receive the

loading/delivery documents from the driver in order to verify that the physical truck on the weighbridge.

Retrieve the trucks details in WIMS and take the first weight. On the inbound process, check

first that the weight is optimal (GVW compliance) if the truck is over loaded reject it by denying it entry into the plant and inform the security so that they can ensure that the truck exit.

Issue the loading document to the driver on the outbound process and release the truck for

loading/offloading.

Following truck off loading and proper positioning on the weighbridge take the second weight

if it is within the set tolerance limit. if the truck is under/overweight, print the rejection slip with the reason indicated, issue it to the driver and send him back to the packing plant for corrective action.

Following truck off loading and proper positioning on the weighbridge confirm the truck has

off loaded all the materials.

Following second weight, the weighbridge ticket and delivery note/ good issue note will be

printed and relevant copies issued to the driver, production manager and own filing.

Prepare daily weighbridge reports and treat all documents/information as confidential.

Check proper function of the weighbridge, communication and computer equipment and

timely replacement of printer cartridges and printing papers to avoid any delays. Report any malfunction immediately its noted as per the set procedures and follow up on repairs.

Ensure proper housekeeping around the weighbridge and especially the gaps between the

weighing platform and the foundation for accurate weighing.

Ensure that any exceptions are brought to the attention of management as necessary in order to protect the company’s interest.

Qualifications

The candidate should possess a diploma in logistics, purchasing and supplies or engineering

Basic reporting skills

Computer literacy skills i.e., excel, MS office

High level of integrity and honesty.

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Team player and good time management and organizational skills

Initiative, drive and ability to work with minimal supervision

Ability to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing Duly filled Makueni County Job Application Form, Current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Ag. Chief Executive Officer

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 30th April, 2021.

NOTE:

The Job Application Form can be downloaded from the County Public Service Board website: www.makuenipsb.go.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.

The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

Ag. Chief Executive Officer