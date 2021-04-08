Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced individual for the position of a Stores Clerk.

Location: Thika (must be living in Thika or its environs)

Salary: 22K

Responsibilities:

Request Weekly MRP runs from Spares Supervisor

Analyze the MRP report to get the spares requirement and discuss this with the Engineering/Production Manager for approval.

Share the approved requirements with Spares Supervisor for quotation from the supplier.

Escalate to the Engineering/Production Manager if the quotes delay past two days.

Have the quotations approved by Engineering/Production Manager for PO creation.

Scan the approved quotations and send to Spares Supervisor in Kenya PLC for PO raising.

Follow up with PO creator for PO raising, approval and sending to the supplier.

Follow up with supplier for timelines in delivery and report in the weekly Engineering/Production meeting

Non Stock Items:

Receive the spares needs from users.

Send the requests to PO creators to send the RFQ to suppliers.

Escalate to the Engineering/Production Manager if the quotes delay past two days.

Have the quotations approved by finance and Engineering/Production for PO creation.

Scan the approved quotations and send to Spares Supervisor for PO raising.

Follow up with PO creator for PO raising, approval and sending to the supplier.

Receive HFO, diesel and LPG as per stipulated procedure

Qualification:

Diploma in Procurement & Supplies Management or Diploma in Stores Management.

Associate professional qualifications from KISM and CIPS (UK).

Category management in procurement of spares, HFO, diesel and LPG.

Experience go with 3 to 4 years similar experience in end-to-end management of stock and non-stock

Must be conversant with SAP system.

Experience in manufacturing and automotive companies is highly recommended.

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title “Stores Clerk”